Premier League Week 36 Round Up: City Close In On Title, Chelsea Take Pole Position In Top Four Race

With just two games left, we still don't know who is winning the league or finishing in the top four.

The Premier League week 36 might have started with Liverpool thrashing bottom-side Huddersfield out of the park at Anfield, but it was title rivals Manchester City who took a step closer to a second consecutive title with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s loss on Saturday had left the door open for fellow top-four challengers, but Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United all failed to make the most of their chances, with none of the teams challenging for a top-four spot winning this week. But it will be Chelsea who will be the most pleased after the weekend’s results because their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford was enough to take them to the fourth spot in the table.

Further down the table, the Wolves cemented their hold on the potential Europa League spot with a convincing win against Watford, while Leicester showed they are not far behind with a 3-0 demolition job of 10-man Arsenal, who succumbed to their third defeat in a week, which marks the worst run of form under manager Unai Emery since he took over in the summer.

At the bottom, Southampton secured safety after a pulsating 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, but Cardiff got closer to relegation after succumbing to defeat against already-relegated Fulham at Craven Cottage.

This is the first time in #PL history that two teams have reached 90 points in the same season pic.twitter.com/8LLzalYhiP — Premier League (@premierleague) April 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the Premier League also announced its Player of the Year awards. Liverpool record signing Virgil Van Dijk, who has been instrumental in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side maintain the best defensive record in the league, was picked as the PFA Player of the Year, while Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who was also nominated alongside Van Dijk for the Player of the Year award, picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award. The PFA Team of the Year contained 10 players from league leaders Manchester City and Liverpool, with the only exception being Paul Pogba of Manchester United. The Premier League’s top two have demolished records, becoming the first two teams to get in excess of 90 points in a single season. Between them, the two have dropped a miserly 33 points all season, according to Sky Sports.

The last two weeks of the Premier League promises plenty of excitement as none of the top six places are secure as yet. While Manchester City will hope that they win both the remaining games and subsequently lift the title, their match against Burnley on Sunday was a reminder that the margin for error remains very small. The challenge for the top four places also remains well-poised, and while Tottenham will be confident getting over the line, Chelsea still have to go some way before being confident of securing Champions League next season.