Trump Campaign Manager Announces ‘Bigger, Better, And Badder’ Presidential Race In 2020

In an interview broadcast Sunday, manager of President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Brad Parscale, promised a “bigger, better, and badder” presidential race than the one in 2016, Newsweek reports.

Parscale went on NBC’s Meet The Press to discuss the Trump campaign’s strategy for the upcoming presidential race. As Newsweek notes, unlike in 2016, Trump will now have the backing of the Republican establishment. But according to his campaign chairman, Trump’s strategy will be to laud the administration’s accomplishments, delivering a positive message to American voters.

“This time we’re not out there trying to prove we can do something. The president’s proved he has done it and now we just have to deliver what he’s done,” Parscale said.

Known for defending some of the Trump administration’s most controversial policies and initiatives, Parscale — who was head of Trump’s digital marketing team during the 2016 presidential election — lauded the Trump campaign’s 2019 initiative to “send a brick” to top Democrats Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

Meant to make the case that the United States needs a wall on the southern border, the imitative was widely-criticized for its sinister implications. But according to Parscale, it was a way for Trump voters to feel “involved” in the political process.

During his interview with NBC’s Margaret Brennan, Parscale also discussed the MAGA movement, and in particular the merchandise sold by the campaign.

“This president has changed the game in way of merchandise, rallies — the entire experience of being part of the political movement,” he said.

Parscale also said that Trump is the main driving force behind the entire operation.

“I always explain it like this: He is the captain of the ship. He is the engineer of the Trump train. He is the campaign manager, the communications manager, the finance director, the coalition’s director, all things. My job is to be the Trump conductor.”

While Trump has delivered on some of his campaign promises, his approval rating remains low. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 37 percent of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s performance in the office.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says the campaign believes New Mexico, New Hampshire, Nevada and Colorado could be flipped to Trump in 2020 https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/uc4T7Pc6j0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2019

It remains to be seen which of the Democratic Party contenders will Trump face in 2020, and even though the Democratic primary is months away, the president is injecting himself in the national conversation, frequently insulting and ridiculing his potential opponents.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump predicted yesterday that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the nomination. According to Trump, the Democratic National Committee will rig the primary against Bernie Sanders, and nominate “Sleepy” Joe Biden.