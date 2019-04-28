Kim Kardashian Throws CBD Baby Shower Before Welcoming Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for the birth of her fourth child, a little boy who is due any day now. Over the weekend, the reality star celebrated her baby shower with a unique twist.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian didn’t throw just any old baby shower. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality hosted a zen-like gathering where she offered her guests CBD, or cannabidiol.

According to Health.com, Cannabidiol is a compound from a cannabis plant and is a naturally occurring substance that is known to give the feeling of relaxation and calm.

On Saturday, Kim offered her baby shower guests a little CBD and meditation, revealing that she wanted them all to do a 10-minute “sound bath” together and relax since she’s been feeling so anxious over welcoming her new little bundle of joy.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD. It’ll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do… Let’s zen out on a Saturday,” Kardashian stated.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil,” Kim told her guests, which included her mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, and friends Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and more.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed the theme of her baby shower and claimed that she wanted a very mellow, healing vibe for the gathering, which included massages and a tea ceremony with crystals.

Kardashian also revealed that she wanted to have alcoholic beverages at her party because she isn’t pregnant and can enjoy an adult drink.

Kim says that having a baby shower when using a surrogate is more for her children than it is for her. The kids get excited and realize that there is a baby coming, although they didn’t see their mother physically pregnant.

Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, already have three children together, daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 1. Their newest addition will be a boy, and fans can’t wait to see what the couple will name him.

Fans can watch more of Kim Kardashian’s life by tuning into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.