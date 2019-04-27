‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Loren Lott Shares Video Of Ana Singing ‘Amazing Grace’ At Neil’s Funeral

This last week on The Young and the Restless was gut-wrenching as Genoa City laid Neil Winters to rest. One of the week’s memorable moments included Ana singing a tearful version of “Amazing Grace” at Neil’s memorial service. Actress Loren Lott shared the clip to her YouTube channel, along with some beautiful words honoring late actor Kristoff St. John.

Lott, an American Idol alum, portrays Ana, Devon’s (Bryton James) sister on Y&R. Neil (Kristoff St. John) encouraged Ana to help her brother through his grief after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died last year. Now, Neil passed away, and Ana once again finds herself standing beside her brother as he deals with his grief.

On her YouTube channel, the actress and singer posted the beautiful video of Ana singing the timeless hymn along with a lovely message.

“This day was rough but so beautiful. I’m so grateful that I got to be apart and sing such a beautiful tribute. The wonder music department and my vocal Coach Tara Simon helped make this such a powerful moment, and I’m grateful. Enjoy. Rip Kristoff St John and Neil Winters,” Lott wrote.

The clip shows Genoa City residents preparing to attend Neil’s funeral, including his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and her twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Steveson) as well as her estranged husband Cane (Daniel Goddard), whom she leaned on to make it through the stressful day.

Also, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) embrace, as do Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) gets ready alone — she’s found herself at rock bottom as she mourns one of Genoa City’s finest. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Jill (Jess Walton) tearfully prepare to attend. Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Devon embrace and draw strength from each other.

Once at the church, Lily hugs Malcolm as Neil’s friends and family tearfully listen to Ana’s heartfelt rendition of the classic gospel song. There’s not a dry eye, including the singer.

It was a moment that also left Y&R viewers in tears. Since learning of St. John’s unexpected death on February 3, fans have known this day was coming. The soap put together a loving tribute worthy of St. John’s legacy, and the show said its goodbyes to the character and actor in a beautiful way.

There’s still one more episode coming on Monday, April 29. The unscripted episode will feature St. John’s current and former co-stars, according to The Inquisitr.