Fans Think Kim Kardashian Threw Some Major Shade At Taylor Swift Right After Swift’s New Single Dropped

Fans of Taylor Swift are still on an adrenaline high after the pop sensation dropped her newest single — “Me!” — after teasing her massive following for weeks on Instagram. Regarding a seemingly innocent post made by Kim Kardashian hours after Swift’s latest musical debut, many folks think that the snap was Kardashian’s way of throwing shade at Swift, and her music. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet has been accused of doing so in the past.

As Us Weekly shared, Kardashian uploaded a photo of several pieces of snake jewelry — gifted to her by model Sita Abellan — to her Instagram Story shortly after Swift’s new single had dropped. Though the shout out to Abellan seemed nonchalant, many fans found the timing of the post a little suspicious. This suspicion was elevated, given that Kim’s share came at the same time — at midnight, to be exact — that Swift dropped her collab with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

Swift had an Easter egg in her accompanying video for “Me!” The music video opened up with an image of a slithering snake that turned into a crowd of rainbow-colored butterflies, and many fans think that this imagery signaled Swift’s attempt to move on from the drama surrounding her and Kardashian. The often-mentioned feud dates back to a rift involving Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, in 2016.

According to Us Weekly, West and Swift shared an infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. West hopped on stage to proclaim Beyonce as the greatest performer of all time, just as Swift accepted her award. The drama didn’t kick into high gear, however, until 2016. West name-dropped the “Love Story” singer in his own single, “Famous,” and referred to her as “that b**ch.” After Swift became upset and called West out on his lyrics, Kardashian intervened. Kim released several tapes of West and Swift chatting about West’s single — no evidence of animosity seemingly present — and eventually began slyly referring to Swift as a “snake.”

Loading...

Though the latest snake reference in Swift’s newest video may show that the performer is doing her best to move on from the drama, in her profile — one conducted shortly before her 30th birthday, with Elle Magazine — Swift opened up about how the bullying has added to her insecurity. This apparently forced her to move beyond her former “sweet” persona, one that she’s been famous for throughout her career.

“While it may be born from having been raised to be a polite young lady, this can contribute to some of your life’s worst regrets if someone takes advantage of this trait in you. Grow a backbone, trust your gut, and know when to strike back. Be like a snake — only bite if someone steps on you,” Swift shared.