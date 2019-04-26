Selena Gomez Wants To Date Someone Who Isn’t Only Interested In Her Looks

Selena Gomez has admitted that she wants to date someone who isn’t only interested in what she looks like. She wants someone to fall in love with who she is as a person, and not strictly on her appearance.

Previously, Gomez had high profile relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

According to Music News, the “Love You Like A Love Song” hitmaker opened up about her love life on fashion brand Coach’s new Dream It Real podcast.

Selena is no stranger to the brand as she has done various ad campaigns with Coach in the past.

“I think that a lot of people don’t understand my heart, you know? I also don’t like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that,” she told the host, Heben Nigatu.

“I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything… it’s great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things, but… and I’m flattered when, maybe, guys are like, ‘You’re pretty,’ I am, it’s just not… I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That’s just what’s important to me.”

Over the past few years, she has taken time out to look after her health. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant.

She reveals that she has been going to therapy which she felt was hard but also amazing. She admits that she is at an age where she loves spending time alone.

Recently, Gomez has been a part of some big music collaborations. At the end of 2018, she featured on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Cardi B and Ozuna. The single topped the charts in a number of Hispanic countries. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S., No. 15 in the U.K. and No. 24 in Australia. This year, she teamed up with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin on “I Can’t Get Enough” which has racked up over 99 million streams on Spotify alone.

Selena’s last studio album, Revival was released four years ago. The chart-topping album spawned four hit singles — “Good For You” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself,” and “Kill Em With Kindness” which all achieved platinum status in the U.S.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she was nervous about her upcoming album to be released.

On social media networks, Selena is one of the most followed stars. On Instagram, her posts are liked in their millions and receive hundreds of thousands of comments. Her profile has over 149 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 57.4 million followers.