Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Has Zoe Right Where She Wants Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 29 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will have Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) right where she wants her. The Forrester Creations will be at a loss for words while she stares down the barrel of a gun, per Highlight Hollywood.

Zoe went to Florence Fulton’s (Kiara Barnes) apartment after Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) told her that Flo was actually a Logan. She wanted to know what the Logans would think of her if they found out that Flo actually stole Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby. Of course, she was just trying to push Flo to leave Los Angeles so that their secret would be kept safe.

However, Flo was sick of keeping the secret. She wanted to tell Hope the truth. She picked up the phone and told Zoe that she was going to call Hope and confess. The two women struggled for the phone. Zoe doesn’t want the truth to get out because she doesn’t want her dad to go to jail. On the other hand, Flo just wants Hope to have her baby back even if it means that she may spend time in prison.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will fall and hit her head against the table on Friday’s episode. Just then, Shauna will open the apartment door and see her daughter passed out on the floor. Flo is her only child and she will drop to her knees when she sees that Flo is unconscious.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will stand up and whip a gun out of her bag. She will demand answers from a stunned Zoe. Shauna wants to know what Zoe has done to Flo.

Of course, Zoe and Shauna have never met before. Zoe will be terrified as Shauna waves the gun at her. Shauna will be in control of the situation as she tries to figure out who Zoe is. Shauna’s not about to let Zoe go after hurting her daughter.

However, it seems as if Flo may regain consciousness and tell her mother that Zoe is Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) daughter. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29 hint that Zoe, Shauna, and Flo will reach a compromise concerning the secret about Hope’s baby.

