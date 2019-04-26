Rita Ora Performs In Fishnet Tights And Orange Hotpants On Tour

Another show, another killer outfit by Rita Ora on tour.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker is currently embarking on her European leg of her tour and has been switching up the fashion for each show. The leg started in Oslo, Norway at the Sentrum Scene on April 23 where she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit which The Inquisitr reported.

For her Stockholm, Sweden show, she wore an all-orange outfit with thigh-high boots that matched. Ora paired a blazer with a pair of hotpants while wearing fishnet tights. Her hair was down and curly. In an Instagram post with multiple uploads, Rita shared what the outfit looks like from angels. One shot of her looking in the mirror showed off her curves from the back.

Within 15 hours of uploading the photos, they have achieved over 170,000 likes.

The tour kicked off in Melbourne, Australia, on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month. The show is named after her second studio album, Phoenix which was released last year.

The leg will continue across Europe visiting places such as Paris, France, Milan, Italy, and London, where she will play the cities iconic O2 Arena on May 24.

Her second studio album, so far, has spawned several singles — “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

Her debut album, Ora, came out six years ago and it was released through Roc Nation. Rita parted ways with them and is now signed to Atlantic Records.

The debut achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.K. — “Hot Right Now, ” her collaboration with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, and “How We Do (Party).” In 2014, she achieved her fourth No. 1 single with “I Will Never Let You Down” which was written and produced by her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

Recently, The Inquisitr revealed that Ora was launching her own tequila.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry. With this partnership I wanted to push myself to take on a new role,” said Rita.

Partnerships aren’t anything new to the “Shine Ya Light” songstress as she has previously collaborated with Adidas with her own range.

On Instagram, Rita has over 14.7 million followers. She keeps her Ritabots updated regularly with what is going on in her busy world.