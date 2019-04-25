New ‘Bachelorette’ Sneak Peeks Tease Feisty, Fiery, & Confident Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown’s run as The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, May 13 and filming will wrap up just days before the first episode airs. As fans countdown to that premiere, a couple of new sneak peeks have emerged and people are going crazy over them. ABC’s decision to pick Hannah as the next lead wasn’t necessarily cheered on by everybody, but these previews do signal that this will surely be a fun, fiery season.

One new preview shared via the show’s Twitter page includes a brief glimpse into Hannah’s experience on Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor season. She is seen tearfully noting after her elimination that she refuses to allow herself to not feel chosen every day, but then she’s shown as The Bachelorette looking far more confident.

Brown teased viewers with her fierce and “beast” persona during her Bachelor days and she’s bringing all of that, and more, along on her Bachelorette journey. Hannah seemingly isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and one brief glimpse in this preview might remind viewers of a fiery moment during Emily Maynard’s season.

As Us Weekly noted during Emily’s season, she stunned her suitors when she called out Kalon McMahon for commenting about how her daughter was “baggage.” The Bachelorette spoilers don’t reveal what it is that is prompting Hannah to pull this particular guy aside during this clip, and it isn’t entirely clear that it’s for something problematic. What is clear, however, is that Brown is taking control and isn’t hesitating on making her thoughts known.

Hannah knows what she wants and she's ready to let her heart lead on May 13. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AMVBeNHr3v — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 24, 2019

Now, E! Online is sharing another new sneak peek. Hannah says she’s here for the real deal and that she’s ready, proclamations that hopefully will quell any doubts that she’s too young to be serious in finding her future husband.

Brown seems to be wowing the men on her season and she’s not afraid to let loose, have fun, and even look a bit silly at times. At the same time, Hannah has talked about being serious regarding wanting to find the right guy and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to in this upcoming season.

Exclusive! To anyone doubting Hannah Brown's motive for being on #TheBachelorette: "I'm here for the real deal." https://t.co/5ewWkM1Ntp — E! News (@enews) April 25, 2019

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, Hannah has hit the hometown date portion of filming her season and she should be down to her final three men in a matter of days. The final rose ceremony is right around the season and she should be back home and doing media interviews within the next few weeks.

Will Hannah Brown find the man of her dreams this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season? Additional spoilers regarding who she chooses should emerge soon and fans are anxious for the scoop.