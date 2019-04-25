Kourtney Kardashian Told Scott Disick Is Her Soulmate By Bali Healer

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are soulmates, at least according to a healer in Bali.

According to E! News, Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Khloe and Kim are seen on a family vacation together during this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

In a new sneak peek clip, the sisters are in Bali with Scott Disick and their children. When they decided to go see a healer they all have very difference experiences. While Kim and Khloe reveal they found the situation very odd and unusual, Kourt reveals that the healer told her and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, that they are soulmates, who were also together in another life.

Kourtney tells her sisters that the healer told her and Scott that they have to make a decision about whether or not they want to be together.

In the video, Kim and Khloe are shocked by their sister’s reading, claiming that their readings consisted of toe and knee pulling and spitting.

The clip doesn’t reveal whether or not Kourt believes that Scott is her soulmate. However, since the scene was filmed months ago, and Disick is still in a relationship with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, it seems that the couple decided not to give their relationship another try.

As previously reported by The Inquistir, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly believes that Scott Disick is the only man that has ever really understood her.

Sources tell Life & Style Magazine that those closest to Kardashian and Disick think they’re meant to be together, and will find their way back to one another in the future.

“A lot of people believe they’re destined to wind up together again. The hot hookups with other guys have only made her appreciate him more,” the source stated, adding that although Kardashian had “fun playing the field,” she knows that “ultimately, Scott is the father of her children,” and “the only guy who’s ever truly gotten her.”

Meanwhile, an insider tells Hollywood Life that Kardashian has been missing the feeling of being in love with someone, and is becoming envious of Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, who have been going strong for nearly two years now.

The source claims that Scott and Sofia look so happy and in love when they’re together, which has made Kourt a bit jealous at times.

Fans can see more about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s soulmates reading when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs a new episode Sunday night on the E! network.