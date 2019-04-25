Omarosa Claims Trump Has A List Of ‘Crazy’ Ideas That He Uses To Distract The Media

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman said President Trump’s team kept a list of a “crazy” ideas and “shocking proposals” used to distract the media when necessary.

In an interview with Mike Brzezinski Thursday on MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe,” Manigault-Newman addressed Trump’s reaction to subpoenas from the House of Representatives, calling it “classic Trump,” explaining that Trump would create “chaos” around the issue because he has something to hide, the Washington Examiner reported.

When pressed for clarification, the former White house aid explained that Trump’s team have a list of “very shocking proposals” that they would come up with whenever they felt like they needed to create a diversion. She said these lists go as far back as former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and said that he and senior policy adviser Steve Miller would keep the ideas redy “whenever they needed to throw a hand grenade to just blow up the press or take over the front covers of the newspaper.”

Manigault-Newman said the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that opened up the controversy surrounding migrant children being separated from their parents at the border was on the list.

“They talked about all of these different things. In fact, early on in the administration whey talked about child separations. We never imagined they would do them but that was one of the shocking proposals that was on this crazy list,” she said.

Former White House aide @OMAROSA Manigault Newman said President @realDonaldTrump team has a "crazy list" of "shocking proposals" to distract the media from other stories.https://t.co/wlp1iLqN1x — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2019

Manigault-Newman did not confirm if she had the list.

The former aid to the president has made several claims about the president since leaving the White House in 2017. Last year, she told NBC that she had personally heard a tape of the president using the N-word while he was filming the reality show The Apprentice. She said hearing the tape confirmed that Trump was “a con and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities.”

Trump said in a tweet that director of The Apprentice assured him that no such tapes exist, adding that the word was not a part of his vocabulary.

In her book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Manigault-Newman questioned the president’s mental and physical health. She reportedly claimed that Trump had an eighth or ninth grade reading level, adding that she witnessed his mental acuity decline over the years. She also claimed that the president was obese and that his unhealthy eating habits were catching up to him.