Kate Middleton & Prince Harry Are All Smiles At The Anzac Day Services

Both Kate Middleton and Prince Harry seemed to be in high spirits as they attended services for Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. With Prince William in New Zealand and Meghan Markle back at Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were on their own to honor the fallen from Australia and New Zealand.

Town & Country says that Prince Harry’s appearance at the event was not scheduled, but could be a good indication that Meghan Markle has not yet had her baby. Australia and New Zealand are significant to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and so it isn’t a surprise that the prince would want to honor the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

As Kate Middleton and Prince Harry entered the church, the two chatted, smiled, and even laughed — giving the impression that if there is a rift between royals, it isn’t between these two. Duchess Kate seemed more relaxed in public than she has been in quite a while, smiling at her brother-in-law — and at the crowd — as she entered the church dressed in a stunning blue.

Prince William is honoring Anzac Day in New Zealand, while also paying tribute to those who perished in the attack on the mosque in Christchurch.

Kensington Palace issued a statement about the Duke of Cambridge’s trip on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks.”

Prince William started his day by laying a wreath in Aukland at a service, and then made his way to Christchurch. Back at home, Kate Middleton was dressed in an eye-catching Catherine Walker coat dress and Emmy London Rebecca pumps. Her hat was a Rosie Olivia fascinator topped with striped feathers, and her jewelry included an emerald necklace by Kiki McDonough, says PageSix.

Back in Windsor, Duchess Meghan is reportedly nesting as her due date approaches, per The Inquisitr. It’s still unclear if Markle will have the baby at home or at a local Berkshire hospital, but the couple has already hired a maternity nurse — and are said to be working with a doula as the big day approaches. The couple has decided to announce the arrival of “Baby Sussex” on their own schedule, rather than posing for a photo outside a hospital.