Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Gets Cozy In Bed With New Mystery Man

Jersey Shore alum Jenni “JWoww” Farley is moving on from her divorce with estranged husband Roger Mathews. In a snap posted to the reality starlet’s Instagram story, it looks like Farley and her mystery man are getting rather cozy.

In the series of shots, Farley and some friends — including her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick — all gathered backstage to help Farley get ready for a live appearance on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast that took place at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey. The squad huddled together for some candid photos, but it was a shot of Farley and her mystery man nuzzled in her neck that had fans scratching their heads as to who it could be.

The new couple appeared to be snuggling up — sans clothes — in bed, and Farley’s new beau had his head turned to the camera so that he remained anonymous. Farley looked content cozied up with her man, who had his hand placed gently on her neck as they were seemingly wrapped in an intimate embrace.

Just prior to the racy shot, Farley and one of her close pals, photographer Anthony Serrantonio, both commiserated over glasses of red wine that they were missing the special people in their lives. Serrantonio jokingly said that he was filling in for Farley’s vacant spot for a “24-year old.” Farley then said she was missing her “24” with a huge pout on her face, leading fans to believe that her new fling is much younger than the 33-year old reality star.

Last week, Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews rallied together to spend Easter Sunday with their two children, Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2. As People Magazine shared, the former couple has been making appearances on each other’s social media accounts, showing their attempts at co-parenting peacefully for the sake of their children despite some serious drama at the beginning of their split.

Back in September, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews, and although they seemed to be getting along gracefully, Farley filed for a restraining order against Mathews in December after the two got into an argument that got physical. Following that, both Farley and Mathews publicly accused one another of physical and emotional abuse in separate, scathing posts on social media.

As People further shared, though Farley and Mathew’s drama seems to have fizzled a bit, Farley has no intentions of being romantic with her estranged husband, and her rep clarified that the reality star has “moved on.” Last week, Farley shared a video to Instagram where she linked arms with her new man and shared that her face was hurting from smiling so much.

Farley’s best friend and former roommate Polizzi jumped in the comments section and told Farley that she deserves all the happiness in the world.