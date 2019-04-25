Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship Is ‘Refreshing’ Says Royal Photographer

Photographer Tim Rooke says he favors the relationship of the Sussexes over the other royals.

Kate Middleton and Prince William might be heading for the top spot in the British royal family, but it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a following, and at least one official photographer puts them at the top of the list of his favorite subjects.

Express says that Tim Rooke calls Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship “refreshing,” saying that the trip with the Sussexes to New Zealand was a career topper. Rooke says he has photographed many members of the Mountbatten Windsor family, but his experiences with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the best.

“I don’t have one specific moment that was a favorite, but it was absolutely fantastic and a real top moment to go on tour with the Sussexes.”

Rooke says that he attended the Invictus Games while Markle and the prince were dating, and he enjoys how affectionate the couple is with each other, as that is not something one usually sees with the royal family.

“Something I love about shooting the Sussexes is how affectionate they are with each other. It’s refreshing to see how intimate they are as a couple as they often spend their whole time holding hands when they are together.”

Spent the past couple of days talking to sources, some of whom were keen to set a few things straight about Harry and Meghan's future plans:https://t.co/zV9A8YxOMz — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 23, 2019

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette says that there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to being affectionate in public, but it’s generally left up to common sense and good judgment.

But Queen Elizabeth has her own ideas about public display of affection, and so it’s unlikely that the monarch and Prince Philip will ever be seen even holding hands in public. Meier says that among senior royals, it’s thought that behavior should mirror the seriousness of the event.

Rooke says that for the youngest royals, he has found the Cambridge children to be “lovely.”

The royal children are lovely and I’ve had the opportunity to shoot them when I’ve been on foreign trips with the Cambridges. When we were on tour in Australia, I was able to photograph George and Charlotte at a kids’ birthday party.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have their own way of doing things, they do always seem to be enjoying themselves, says The Inquisitr. Markle and the prince seem to work as a team, even keeping the pregnancy a secret for months before the news broke at the wedding of Princess Eugenie in October.