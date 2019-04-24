Was Shamari DeVoe Fired Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season 12? Marlo Hampton Shares Shocking Cast Details On Instagram

Is she 'peachless' after her Season 11 debut?

Shamari DeVoe is “peachless,” at least according to longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta guest star Marlo Hampton.

Following a number of battles on the show and on social media with DeVoe, who was added to the cast for Season 11 last year, Hampton took to her Instagram page, where she told her fans and followers that DeVoe has found herself “peachless” ahead of production on Season 12.

“Shamari, come on now you’re peachless. You’re really still up here tweeting tonight?” she asked, according to an April 22 report from Ebony.

According to Hampton, DeVoe was ranting against on her on social media but she was unconcerned. After all, DeVoe has been a longtime fan of the series and is now allegedly nothing more than that.

“You’re peachless now. They’ll give you a peach and snatch it right back won’t they?” Hampton continued.

As fans well know, Hampton has never gotten a peach herself but has continued to star on the show in part-time and cameo roles for the past several seasons. Hampton first appeared on the show during Season 4 as a friend of NeNe Leakes and most recently appeared in a part-time role on Season 11.

As for Hampton’s own return to Season 12, she hasn’t yet confirmed if she will be coming back, nor has Bravo TV made any announcements about the cast.

In addition to the rumors regarding DeVoe’s potentially canceled role on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, there have also been numerous reports about who will be returning to the show.

According to one recent report, Kenya Moore, who was fired after The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 for refusing to show her life with husband Marc Daly, will be returning to the reality series later this year for Season 12 after making a cameo appearance during Season 11.

“Kenya has a meeting with Bravo execs to talk about coming back to the show,” a source claimed to Radar Online days ago. “Kenya will likely be offered a friend role and if she delivers, she could get promoted to a full-time housewife.”

Although many of Moore’s fans will be happy to see her come back to the show, some of her co-stars may not. After all, during the Season 11 finale, Leakes was upset to see Moore at her co-star Cynthia Bailey’s finale party.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year or early next year.