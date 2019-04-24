‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, April 25: Brooke Bursts Zoe’s Bubble

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 24 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will burst Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) bubble. The Forrester Creations model will have her world turned upside down when Brooke shares some personal information. Unfortunately, Brooke’s family secret may jeopardize Zoe and Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) freedom.

Brooke Logan Shares The News With Zoe Buckingham

Brooke is delighted that she has a new family member. In fact, she told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she can see Storm Logan in his daughter’s features. She was so happy that he had a daughter even though he never even knew that she existed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that at Forrester Creations, Brooke will tell Zoe about her new niece. Zoe will be shocked when she learns that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is actually a Logan. She will be stunned when Brooke tells her that Flo is actually part of their family and Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) cousin. Zoe had been trying to get Flo to move from Los Angeles, and now the blonde will have every reason to stay. Zoe will be visibly upset, per Highlight Hollywood.

While Brooke may wonder why Zoe is so emotional about the news, B&B fans already know why she is so upset. Flo took a stolen baby and passed it off as her own. The model will now be more worried than ever that Flo will break and tell Hope the truth. She has already stopped her from coming clean on a number of occasions, but she realizes that Flo may feel pressurized into telling the truth. Zoe wants to protect her father at all costs.

Zoe Confronts Flo

The Inquisitr reports that Zoe will rush to Flo’s apartment on Friday, April 26. She needs to convince her to leave Los Angeles immediately. In fact, if the blonde had left for Las Vegas months ago, they would not be in this mess. However, Flo and Zoe will have a physical confrontation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photo shows that Flo will end up unconscious on the floor.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will arrive. She will see her daughter knocked out and whip out a gun. All hell will break loose when she points the firearm at Zoe. It seems as if Shauna will be in control of the situation and will call the shots.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to see the faceoff between Flo and Zoe, and find out if Shauna fires a shot. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.