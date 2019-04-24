‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Genoa City Mourns Neil Winters

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 24 brings a day of disbelief and tears as the residents of Genoa City learn the devastating news that Neil Winters passed away suddenly. Nikki and Victor drop their drama when they hear the heartbreaking news. Jack and Ashley follow suit as they share their disbelief that their friend is gone. Plus, Lily blames herself for adding to Neil’s stress over the past year.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) snarked at each other at the Abbott mansion. Then, Abby (Melissa Ordway) walked downstairs and broke the news to them that Neil (Kristoff St. John) died. After hearing the news, Ashley and Jack shared their disbelief that their friend is gone. Jack said Genoa City without Neil Winters is just wrong while Ashley regrets she didn’t call him more after she left. Ashley grieved and said she thought he’d always be there. Ultimately, the warring Abbott siblings called a truce with each other.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) found Victor (Eric Braeden) at his office. She demanded answers about Victor’s psychiatrist bill, and he promised to tell her. The phone rang, it was Jack, and Victor took the call. He put Jack on speakerphone, and they discussed the loss and how everything else was inconsequential in the wake of such terrible news.

Nikki credited Neil with saving her life, and Victor expressed how grateful he was for the Winters patriarch. Abby arrived, and they discussed the importance of family. When Abby left, Nikki worried about Victor’s health, and he assured her that he has many good years left.

At Devon’s, Lily (Christel Khalil) told Devon (Bryton James) she didn’t know how to do this. She blamed Nate (Sean Dominic) for not noticing the signs, and then Nate explained how Neil died peacefully in his sleep most likely of a massive stroke. Both Devon and Lily blamed themselves for not realizing something was wrong with Neil and for adding to his stress over the past year. Ultimately, Lily exclaimed she killed not only Hilary (Mishael Morgan) but also Neil. She ran, and Cane (Daniel Goddard) followed her. Devon comforted Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and assured them everything would be fine. Ana (Loren Lott) tried to make coffee, but Devon insisted on doing it himself. Then, Nate and Ana took Mattie and Charlie home.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Devon she would do whatever she could, and they discussed how to handle the news on GC Buzz. Devon told Mariah how he’d said so many goodbyes in his life –Dru, Katherine, Hilary, his child, and Neil. After Mariah left, Devon imagined he saw Neil in the room and asked his dad why he left them. Back at home, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) sang for Mariah as she cried.

Cane found Lily at Crimson Lights, and she grieved about how Neil told her he loved her right before the opening of Society. Cane held Lily as she sobbed.

