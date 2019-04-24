‘Jersey Shore’ Star Feels ‘Disgusting’ For Sleeping With Over 500 Women

One of the male stars of Jersey Shore revealed he feels “disgusting” for sleeping with over 500 women or more in a story published by People Magazine.

Vinny Guadagnino remarked that in a radio interview with WFAN’s Boomer and Gio that the number of women he has slept with could number as little as 500 but as many as 1000. The reality star was questioned by the hosts if he could come up with a number of just how many women he has spent time with, over his past ten years as a reality star on the MTV series’ Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

“I feel disgusting right now,” he quipped. “It’s been ten years, I’ve had a good time! That’s a question that guys ask girls. Girls don’t ask guys that question. I’ve never been judged on that… but it’s up there.”

He then remarked to the hosts that he would rather find someone that he could potentially have a long-term relationship with rather than a series of one-night stands. He also remarked that he is not putting a time frame on when he will find lasting love, realizing that it will happen when it is supposed to happen.

Guadagnino, who currently stars in a dating series alongside best pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio maintains that he is looking for a girl who will fit in well with not only his Jersey Shore family but his biological family as well. A self-proclaimed “mama’s boy,” Guadagnino brought a photo of himself and his mother Paola to the Los Angeles abode he shared with DelVecchio as they starred on the MTV series.

When DelVecchio questioned his friend about why he would put a photo of himself and his mom beside his bed, Guadagnino remarked that any girl he finds lasting love with will have to spoil him just as much as his mother has his entire life. The reality star is the only son in his family. He has two sisters, Mariann and Antonella.

Guadagnino remarked in the interview, “I am a very complex person — there are elements to me that are nerdy, then there are elements to me that are ratchet,” he said. “So I like someone that has all that balance, someone that I can binge-watch some nerdy documentaries with, but then knows how to dance and twerk in the club.”

A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays on MTV.