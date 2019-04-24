Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Tristan Thompson In Heartbreaking Instagram Post After Cheating Drama

Khloe's hinting she tried to make it work with Tristan in the wake of his cheating scandal in a candid social media post.

Khloe Kardashian is throwing some serious shade at Tristan Thompson in a pretty candid and heartbreaking post about relationships shared to her Instagram Stories account on April 23. According to Cosmopolitan, the star appeared to address her broken relationship with the basketball player – who’s the father of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson – following the recent highly-publicized cheating allegations and their subsequent breakup.

Taking to her account this week, Khloe didn’t mention Tristan by name, but made it pretty clear that she was in fact calling out her former boyfriend. She posted a quote suggesting that she cared for him much more than he ever cared for her during their three year on/off romance and also hinted that she would have been willing to make their relationship work if he were willing to put in the effort, too.

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t,” Kardashian’s social media quote read.

It then continued, “So it’s clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.”

It’s not clear if Kardashian wrote the quote herself or if she borrowed it from another source, though she definitely appeared to be addressing her split with Tristan after the news broke that he’d gotten too close to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party back in February over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Khloe has publicly addressed the drama on social media before, notably calling out the athlete in a candid tweet back in March after Jordyn spoke about the drama during a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a message posted to the social media site that has received more than 359,000 likes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of one accused Jordyn of lying about what happened while also making it very clear that she also blamed her former boyfriend for the scandal.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” she tweeted to her millions of followers at the time. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported after the cheating scandal first hit the headlines, Kardashian sent a pretty clear message as she removed several photos of Thompson from her Instagram account shortly after the cheating news hit the headlines.

Khloe then referred to all the drama in another quote posted to her Instagram Stories. At the time, she shared a more cryptic post about cheating and lying while seemingly addressing the situation, as The Inquisitr also revealed.