Walt Disney World Releases Three New Discounts For Summer 2019

Heading to Walt Disney World this summer? You may have a way to save some cash.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Disney decided to drop some discounts to make your summer that much more magical. Walt Disney World had three new summer offers revealed to help fill rooms during the heat of June through August and save you some cash as well. Be warned, though, that these discounts will only go right up to when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 29, 2019.

In the middle of the night, the official site of Walt Disney World updated their “Special Offers” page with three new offers. Each of the discounts has something unique to offer to guests with the hope that at least one of them will be able to save you some money and make your trip that much better.

Sizzle In Summer Fun

This offer is great for families and can offer up some low prices on vacation packages as well as receiving a little something extra on the side. Not only will you be able to get a discounted rate, but guests will also receive a Disney gift card at check-in.

The value of the gift card will vary based on your length of stay and the level of Walt Disney World Resort hotel you have booked.

Disney Value Resorts: $10 per room per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $15 per room per night

Disney Deluxe Resorts: $20 per room per night

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts: $25 per room per night

Guests wanting to book this discount must do so by August 26, 2019, and it is valid for arrivals most Sundays through Tuesdays June 2 – June 25 and July 7 – August 26, 2019. These resorts and room types are excluded:

3-bedroom villas

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Summer Meal Offer

Guests three and up will receive a free quick-service meal per person per night when staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels. By purchasing a non-discounted package that includes a room for four nights at select value and moderate Disney Resort hotels.

This offer can be booked through June 30, 2019, for stays most nights May 28 through August 21, 2019. These resorts are excluded from the discount:

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Room-Only Offer

If you already have your tickets or don’t need to add a dining plan, you can still find a great discount with this room-only offer. Making things even better is that this offer is giving up a Disney gift card as well which will vary due to your length of stay and the level of resort:

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts: $25 per room per night

Disney Deluxe Resorts: $20 per room per night

Disney Moderate Resorts: $15 per room per night

Disney Value Resorts: $10 per room per night

Guests wanting to book this discount must do so by August 28, 2019, and it is valid for more nights from May 28 through August 28, 2019.