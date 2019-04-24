WWE News: Four Matches Announced For ‘Money In The Bank’ – One Champ Defending Twice In One Night

If you have two belts, you need to expect twice the amount of challengers.

WrestleMania 35 is over. The 2019 Superstar Shake-Up has come and gone. It’s now time to move into the next season of events for WWE and it is all going to start with Money In The Bank which will take place on May 19, 2019. This week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have already set up four big matches for the pay-per-view, and those include one champion wrestling twice on the evening.

Becky “Two Belts” Lynch may have won the main event of WrestleMania 35 and took home both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles, but those straps come with a price. As confirmed by the official website of WWE, Lacey Evans will get her first title shot on the main roster as she goes after the title for the red brand.

Seeing as how Becky does hold both titles, a Number One Contender’s Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was held on Tuesday night. In that match, Charlotte Flair went on to defeat Bayley which earned her a shot at the blue brand’s title and she will get it at Money In The Bank.

“The Man” may hold both of the Women’s Championships in WWE, but she’s going to have to have the strength and stamina of 10 people for the pay-per-view. Becky Lynch is walking into Money In The Bank with two belts, but she may leave that night with none.

On Monday Night Raw, there was another title match that was cemented in place for the pay-per-view and it is for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins needs a new challenger and there two Triple Threat Matches that took place on Raw to determine the main event match.

In the main event, it came down to Baron Corbin taking on AJ Styles for a shot at Seth Rollins’ newly won championship. After all was said and done, Styles was making a big name for himself after only being on Raw for a week as he defeated Corbin to become the new number one contender.

There is one match that has been confirmed for Money In The Bank and it will be Roman Reigns, who is new to SmackDown Live, taking on Elias. Some thought that Reigns may have been fired after punching out Vince McMahon last week, but that didn’t end up being the case.

The card for Money In The Bank as of April 23, 2019: