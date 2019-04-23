First Reviews For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Are In — Critics Hailing It As Epic And The Best In The MCU

Don't worry, this is spoiler free!

As if there was any doubt, Avengers: Endgame is already being hailed as the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by some critics. The official premiere for the film took place last night in Los Angeles and the purple carpet was rolled out for Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and dozens more. A handful of critics were lucky enough to attend the premiere and afterward gave spoiler-free reviews.

Screen Rant complied some of the best reviews out there which landed on Twitter when the epic three hour film concluded. There wasn’t a negative review in the bunch, meaning Endgame could be one of the greatest superhero movies of our time. Most critics seemed to agree that this movie is definitely going to make fans cry.

“Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy s*** the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good,” Peter Sciretta from Slashfilm tweeted.

“This can’t be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned,” another critic added.

There were several other general consensuses between critics which admitted that Hawkeye is a total “bada**” in the film. Thor was also given a nod in many reviews as some were calling him a total “mood.”

Almost every review that made it to Twitter suggested that fans were going to cry during this movie, not just once, but a number of times. Many critics admitting to crying themselves, confirming that this movie will be as emotional as it is exciting.

Spread throughout the dozens of amazing reviews were a few admittals of hiccups in the movie. A few of the critics mentioned some issues with the movie but overall agreed on its greatness. Some felt the movie was too long at just over three hours, but fans are sure to disagree with that statement. After the three-hour runtime was revealed, loyal MCU fans took to Twitter admitting that they would sit through a 10-hour movie and that three hours wasn’t nearly long enough.

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Loading...

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

It looks like the Russo brothers delivered the epic conclusion fans were so desperately hoping for. Endgame will wrap up 11 years of filmmaking and 21 incredible movies; the first time anything has been done like it in cinema. Phase 3 of the MCU will officially close out with Spider-Man: Far From Home in July putting an end to the incredible Infinity Saga.

Avengers: Endgame finally premieres on April 26.