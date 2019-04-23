Trump Unloads With Intense Tweetstorm Against Twitter And The Media

The president claims that Twitter is censoring him and says the 'NYT' will have to beg his forgiveness.

Donald Trump unloaded on his favorite targets Tuesday morning with a tweetstorm that covered everything from Twitter itself to a claim that The New York Times will be on their knees begging his forgiveness. The president claimed in a series of tweets that the social media platform and various media outlets were discriminating against him and he pressed Congress to “get involved” in resolving things for him.

Paul Krugman opened his Twitter attack by addressing an opinion piece by Paul Krugman, which claimed that many of Trump’s policies could potentially create an environment where another financial crash could take place. Trump called the piece inaccurate and claimed that Krugman was “obsessed with hatred.”

“I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness-they are truly the Enemy of the People!” he tweeted about the article.

Trump then told his followers that he would be in Green Bay Wisconsin for a rally before turning back to the media and “Radical Left Democrats,” who he says have “gone insane.”

“In the ‘old days’ if you were President and you had a good economy, you were basically immune from criticism. Remember, ‘It’s the economy stupid.’ Today I have, as President, perhaps the greatest economy in history…and to the Mainstream Media, it means NOTHING. But it will!” he tweeted.

Trump then turned his eye to Fox News, praising Fox and Friends as the “best” morning political show and attacking CNN’s Morning Joe as “Angry Dumb and Sick” with tanking ratings.

A short while later, he tackled EU tariffs, citing Maria Bartiromo, vowing to reciprocate before turning to Twitter itself.

Donald Trump accuses Twitter of censoring him, other Republicans https://t.co/Sx67Qe1piP pic.twitter.com/JWq3Im705I — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2019

Trump claimed in a tweet that the social media giant discriminates against him because he is a Republican, making it hard for people to sign onto the platform and removing followers from his list. He claimed he would have over 100 million followers, compared to his current 59.8 million followers, if Twitter hadn’t taken followers away because of their “political games.”

He then urged Congress to look into the situation before concluding his tweetstorm with a claim that the wall is being built and the country has gained respect again.

The Wall is being rapidly built! The Economy is GREAT! Our Country is Respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Trump and other conservatives have long claimed that social media platforms censor and restrict them, though there is little evidence that this is true, and the platforms have denied any wrongdoing. In March, a Trump-appointed Federal judge threw out a case alleging that social media companies were discriminating against conservatives.