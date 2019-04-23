Leah Messer Says Kids Had ‘Nothing To Do’ With Breakup, Says Relationship With Jason Jordan Was ‘Not Healthy’

Although Leah Messer’s Teen Mom 2 segments have included Jason Jordan in recent weeks, the couple actually split earlier this year. Leah has talked a little bit about the split, but on the most recent episode of the reality series, Leah revealed that her kids were seemingly not too fond of her new boyfriend.

According to a report from Radar Online, Leah’s girls reportedly didn’t like Jason. She spoke to her daughters, who reportedly said “mean things” about their mom’s boyfriend. When Leah asked her daughters if they “loved” Jason, they didn’t give very encouraging responses.

Aleeah replied, “Sure,” while Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, quipped, “I like him as a friend, but I don’t like him.”

Jason explained his parenting style to Leah, saying she is “softer,” but that he is not.

“My dad was military. I don’t want to be a stepdad dictator. But I told them that day, you’re going to respect what your mother says or you’ll sit on this couch all day long, nobody will move.”

Despite all that, Leah insists that the breakup with Jason had nothing to do with her kids. During the show, she took to Twitter to explain that she and Jason simply weren’t compatible and that the relationship, which initially began in 2018, wasn’t a healthy one.

“It was not a healthy relationship. Everyone comes into our lives for a reason. Of course, there needed to be a storyline to why we broke up but my girls had NOTHING to do with it. We were NOT compatible and it went on for longer than it should. It happens.”

Teen Mom 2 fans became aware of Leah and Jason’s relationship around summer 2018 when the two were photographed at the beach together with Leah’s daughters. Little was known about Jason at first, but when it came out that Jason was more than a decade older than Leah, fans were shocked. Despite the age difference, things seemed to work between the two. The couple split briefly in the fall of 2017 but were back together before the holidays. Now, it appears they have split for good.

Leah is currently single but has been spending time with her youngest daughter’s father, Jeremy Calvert. However, the two are reportedly not back together, but getting along and co-parenting for their daughter.

Fans can catch Leah Messer and her family on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.