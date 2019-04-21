Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland ‘Arrives In The UK’ According To British Paper

Duchess Meghan's mother will reportedly be staying at Frogmore Cottage.

Royal watchers have been keeping an eye on Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, to see when she makes the trip over the pond to join her daughter and Prince Harry for the birth of their first child.

Express reports that the grandma to be is in England with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly hunkered down in Windsor at their new home, Frogmore Cottage. Duchess Meghan hasn’t been seen in public since March 19 and is believed to be staying at her new digs, nesting.

A source says that Ragland has taken leave from her job as a yoga instructor, hired a house sitter and a dog walker, and asked a friend to take her bins out while she is overseas spending time with the royal family.

“Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life. She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth.”

Duchess Meghan has been excited to show off her new home to her mother, and hopefully spend some time together before the birth of Baby Sussex, as the couple is calling him or her.

Meghan Markle’s mum Doria Ragland arrives in Britain sparking speculation royal baby is imminent https://t.co/OTHaWlHffV pic.twitter.com/RWofDRlavQ — india times post (@indiatimespost) April 20, 2019

Unlike Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to keep the birth of their baby private. They plan on sharing the baby with the public after they have had some time alone with their new addition, according to a statement issued through the palace.

“[We] look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Frogmore Cottage has 10 bedrooms, meaning that Ragland will always have a place to stay when she visits the United Kingdom. However, it is still being speculated that Duchess Meghan’s mother could make the move to be closer to her only child and her first grandchild.

A friend of Ragland says that the yoga instructor misses her daughter terribly and would like to see her and Prince Harry more often. Adding a grandchild to the mix might have sealed the deal.