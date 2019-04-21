Kellyanne Conway Predicts Second Trump Term Following Mueller Report

ABC News reports that Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, believes that the Mueller report confirmed Republicans’ beliefs that the president did not commit any crimes or obstruction of justice. She made the comment on ABC’s This Week and added that the findings of the report will guarantee a second term for Trump.

“The job of a prosecutor is to gather evidence and decide whether to indict or to decline to indict. They declined to indict. The president is not going to jail.”

“He’s staying in the White House for five and a half more years,” she continued. “Why? Because… they found no crime, no conspiracy. That was the central premise.”

When pressed by This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, who asked if she believes that the report is a complete exoneration for Trump in regards to obstruction of justice, Conway said she thought it was.

“Yes, and the word exoneration was unnecessary in the Mueller report and I would say inappropriate. You either prosecute or you don’t. You either bring an indictment or your don’t.”

With the release of Mueller’s report Thursday, the public finally got a chance to see the results of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Although parts were redacted, the report presented evidence that the Russian government interfered with the election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion,” with an end-goal of getting Trump elected.

But while there were numerous points of contact between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, the investigation determined that they were not sufficient to amount to coordination or conspiracy.

Although Conway agreed that the Russians tried to sow discord in the U.S. democracy, she claims they were unsuccessful. She said that Trump won due to a message that resonated better than his opponents’, and added that he was “legitimately elected, fairly and squarely,” suggesting that the interference was not aided by anyone in the Trump campaign.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, has been vocally critical of Trump. and recently wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post. blasting the president and calling for his impeachment following the release of Mueller’s report.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier today, top House Democrats said that they will soon decide whether to pursue impeachment against Trump, although they are still considering the facts from the Mueller report. Representative Adam Schiff said on ABC’s This Week that the decision is difficult, due to the divide in Congress between the Democratic-run House and the Republican-run Senate. He said that the decision should be one that is best for the country.