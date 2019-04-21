‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sneak Peek Of Society

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that at long last, Abby and Devon’s hip new club and restaurant, Society, opens to the public this week. In celebration of the big event and the new set, actress Melissa Ordway took viewers on a sneak peek, VIP tour of Genoa City’s latest hangout.

Ever since Dina (Marla Adams) accidentally burned down Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) club, The Underground, Genoa City has lacked a great bar. Now, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) have stepped up to create Society, with help from Lola (Sasha Calle) as the head chef.

After many pitfalls leading up to the opening — Arturo (Jason Canela) stepped up to help both Abby and his sister Lola open in time, according to The Inquisitr — the public arrives to enjoy what Society has to offer. Viewers get an exclusive sneak peek without all the patrons with Y&R‘s latest video. In it, James, Calle, and Ordway, along with production manager David Hoffman, welcome fans to the restaurant, which is bound to be the scene of plenty of drama and secrets over the next several months and years.

Ordway declares it the hippest club in town. She shows off the lobby and the host stand, where patrons can lounge and enjoy the scent of fresh flowers while standing in line. Once inside, she shows off the club’s real two-sided fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, bar, and fancy, pink, Abby-inspired couch.

Here’s an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at Genoa City’s newest hot spot, Society! ✨ Tune in to #YR tomorrow to see its grand opening that’s sure to bring glamour, romance, and plenty of drama. ???? pic.twitter.com/yo0VQUlkWT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 21, 2019

Society is staffed with plenty of beautiful workers who will serve Genoa City’s finest over the coming months. One of those new employees is Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Devon gave Tessa a chance because Mariah (Camryn Grimes) vouched for her, so perhaps she’ll overhear more secrets and drama while serving drinks and food at Society.

Ordway revealed that Abby’s favorite drink at Society is Red Hot Revenge, which Lola created. The drink is spiced up with jalapenos, and with a name like that, it seems like citizens will very likely drink it while getting their revenge on others throughout the next several weeks.

Fans are excited to see the brand new set in action.

“I really love this set. Very cool, modern looking open space and I dig how the actors can move through it and change up the vibe. Looking forward to seeing more of it!” one eager fan wrote.

There’s no doubt that Society will be a popular spot where drama unfolds on Y&R.