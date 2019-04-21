Adam Schiff Says Trump Obstruction ‘Far Worse’ Than Watergate, Dodges Impeachment Question

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff appeared Sunday on ABC News’ This Week to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, The Hill reports.

The top Democrat compared Donald Trump to Richard Nixon, and Mueller’s Russia probe to Watergate, stating that the president’s obstruction of the probe is “far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did.”

“The obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything that Richard Nixon did, the break in by the Russians of Democratic institutions, a foreign adversary far more significant than the plumbers breaking into the Democratic headquarters so yes, I would say in every way this is more significant than Watergate.”

Schiff also claimed that Trump’s “welcoming” of Russian election interference “goes well beyond” anything former President Richard Nixon did.

The top Democrat was also asked about the prospect of impeachment, dodging the question. According to Axios, which transcribed parts of Schiff’s This Week interview pertaining to impeachment, the House Intelligence Committee chairman “demurred,” describing the question of impeachment as “very tough,” and suggesting that the GOP-controlled Senate would never vote to convict Trump.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the question of Trump impeachment is dividing the Democratic Party. Leading proponents of the Trump-Russia theory — Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler — have both argued against impeachment, as have other top Democrats. Some have called for the impeachment proceedings to begin, however. Notably, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren joined House progressives suggesting that the lower chamber of the United States Congress starts impeachment proceedings.

As The Hill notes, Robert Mueller’s final report states that neither the president nor any members of his campaign conspired or colluded with Russia to win the 2016 U.S. presidential election. However, Mueller did not draw any conclusions about obstruction of justice, refusing to accuse or exonerate the president of the crime.

Echoing frustrations expressed by the Democratic base, The New Republic accused House Democrats of “ducking” responsibility by focusing on the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate would likely vote against impeachment. The publication suggested that the Democrats nevertheless need to “take a moral stand,” in order to demonstrate that no one — not even the president — is above the law.

The spirit of bipartisanship is in full thrust when it comes to the issue of impeaching Trump. https://t.co/85IbLFrD13 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) April 20, 2019

President Trump has capitalized on Mueller’s findings, as well as on the Democratic Party’s reluctance to start impeachment proceedings, both politically and financially. The president continues to blast the Democrats via Twitter, alleging bias, and calling for investigations into the origins of Mueller’s Russia probe.

The Trump campaign is, meanwhile, using Mueller’s report to raise funds for the president’s re-election campaign, according to CBS News.