Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Allegedly Don’t Care About Their Age Difference

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship has often come under criticism for many reasons, but their 15-year age difference seems to be at the top of the list for their haters.

However, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie don’t worry about what people think about the issue. According to Life & Style, the couple are totally fine with their age gap, and that it is actually Richie, 20, who takes care of Disick, 35, in the relationship.

“They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature him, because she’s the one who takes care of him,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him. She loves to plan outdoor adventures for the two of them, like an early evening hike or order in sushi or go to low-key date nights and watch movies,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Meanwhile, the insider also revealed that things didn’t always run so smoothly between Scott and Sofia, as the young model was very nervous at the beginning of their relationship due to his former girlfriend, and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie allegedly felt herself under a lot of pressure because of Kourtney Kardashian’s organized and efficient ways. However, after she and Scott Disick settled into their own routine, things were said to have settled down, and Richie is now a calming influence on her boyfriend.

As previously reportedly by The Inquisitr, Disick and Richie have been dating for nearly two years, and fans are wondering if they are planning to announce an engagement soon, or take any other big step in their relationship.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Scott and Sofia are very happy with the state of their romance at the moment, and are in no hurry to rush into a marriage, or into having a family together.

Scott is said to be very aware that Sofia is still only 20-years-old, and doesn’t want her to miss out on living life to the fullest before settling down, walking down the aisle, and become a mother.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick by watching him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday night, and Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.