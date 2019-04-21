Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Having Second Thoughts About Marrying Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement last month, but rumors have been flying that J.Lo may already be having second thoughts about marrying the former baseball player.

According to Gossip Cop, one recent tabloid story claims that Jennifer Lopez is rethinking her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and that she may decide she wants to call off the wedding.

However, the outlet reveals that those rumors have no truth to them. Just after J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement in March, Alex’s former baseball rival, Jose Conseco, claimed that Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez, and likely having an affair with his former wife, Jessica.

Not long after, Playboy model Zoe Gregory told The Sun that Alex had been sending her inappropriate text messages just days before he popped the question to Jennifer.

One recent report now claims that with all of the drama going on between them, Lopez and Rodriguez “won’t make it down the aisle.”

However, Gossip Cop reminds readers that Jennifer and Alex were spotted kissing just days ago in New York City, and that Lopez shared a photo of Rodriguez being silly in the backseat of their car with her two children, Max and Emme, proving that their relationship is just fine.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez is already planning her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. Life & Style reports that J.Lo wants a huge, star-studded wedding for her fourth trip down the aisle.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding,” the source added.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001-2003, and Mark Anthony, whom she shares her two children with, from 2004-2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck, but never made it down the aisle with her Jersey Girl co-star.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s life together by following the couple on Instagram.