Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Likes Having Younes Bendjima Nearby Due To Their Sexual Chemistry

Kourtney Kardashian recently reunited with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, during her 40th birthday party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly loves having her former beau around due to the way he makes her feel when they’re together.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Kardashian and Bendjima’s chemistry has always been intense, and she loves the sexual chemistry that they have because it’s “fun for her.”

“She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness,” an insider told the magazine of Kourtney’s state of mind while around Younes.

Kardashian and Bendjima dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in August of 2018. It was reported that the couple’s relationship just wasn’t working any longer, and that there was not dramatic event that occurred to cause the break up.

Since their split, Kourtney and Younes have seen each other a couple of times. They were spotted having dinner together once, and even had a chance meeting at a coffee shop back in February, where they embraced each other before saying their goodbyes.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian partied the night away with her closest friends and family members, which included Younes Bendjima, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie, Robin Thicke, Sia, and many more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney is said to be feeling happy and vibrant as she celebrates her 40th birthday. The reality star allegedly feels sexier than she ever has due to her healthy lifestyle.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

The source adds that Kardashian knows she’s been blessed with three healthy children, a great career, and is inspired by how wonderful her own mother, Kris Jenner, looks and has aged over the years.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life during Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.