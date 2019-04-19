A Definitive List Of Who’s Alive And Dead Just Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

A helpful new chart helps fans sort out the confusion.

Avengers: Endgame is officially a week away, and believe it or not, there are some fans out there who are still confused on who is alive and dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most of this confusion comes from the end of Avengers: Infinity War where only certain MCU characters were shown being dusted away, and others were not even mentioned.

Graphic artists over at Venngage (via Fatherly) created a fun new chart to explain just who is alive and who is dead before the start of Endgame. There are about a handful of characters who are obviously still around since they were shown to make it out of Infinity War alive and are also plastered across every poster and movie trailer. Others are certainly dead since they were shown withering away into dust, but it’s those secondary characters that have everyone guessing.

Just so everyone goes into Endgame with the correct knowledge, we’re going to break it all down for you with the help of Venngage. It should be mentioned, however, that some of these deceased characters are confirmed to be dead based on what was seen in the movie, and not some alternate theory where they’re really not dead.

Alive

This is the easy one. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Colonel Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are all alive and well (in a manner of speaking) before the start of Endgame.

Others who are more recently confirmed to be alive from newer trailers and posters are Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Wong (Benedict Wong).

“Dead”

These dead characters were those dusted away by Thanos’ snap, but we’ve put dead in quotation marks because plenty of theories have suggested they’re not actually deceased but stuck in the Soul World.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) were all dusted on screen in Infinity War.

Loading...

Others confirmed to have been lost in the snap, but were not featured in Infinity War, are Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Definitely dead

Heimdall (Idris Elba), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Vision (Paul Bettany) were all killed before the Snap, meaning their deaths were permanent. There have been plenty of theories that suggest Loki didn’t actually die by the hands of Thanos, and that Gamora may also be trapped in the Soul World, but we’re going based off of what we were shown throughout Infinity War.

Check out who makes it out of Endgame when it lands in theaters on April 26.