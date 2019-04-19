Madonna, Maluma To Perform New Song At 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Pop icon Madonna and singer Maluma are scheduled to perform their new song “Medellín” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in Las Vegas, Billboard announced Friday.

This will be Madonna’s first time to perform new music on TV in more than four years. Madonna was last seen at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016, when she paid tribute to Prince.

Prior to the ceremony, MTV will premiere an exclusive showing of the “Medellín” music video at 4:00 p.m. ET during a live televised special. The “Like a Virgin” singer will also join in the live event from New York and spend time talking about her album with Trevor Nelson and London fans. Maluma will reportedly join the event live from Miami. The 30-minute special will stream on MTV’s Facebook and YouTube, as well as on channels in nearly 180 countries, MTV reported.

“Medellín” precedes Madame X, the singer’s 14 album, which is scheduled to be released in June. Madonna’s social media has been flooded with posts hinting about the album, her follow-up album to 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Madonna, 60, has described Madame X as an “alter ego,” and said in a video shared on Instagram that the identity was a “secret agent traveling around the world changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.” According to the video, Madame X is among many things, including a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, a singer and a saint.

However, not much is known about the album. In a 2018 interview with Vogue Italia, the superstar hinted that the album would contain influences from Latin cultures. She lived in Lisbon, Portugal, for some time, and said the experience influenced her writing.

“I’ve just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I’ve ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work. How could it not? I don’t see how I could have gone through that year without being informed by all this input of culture,” she said.

That being said, fans will have to wait and see just everything Madonna has in store for them.

Maluma, 25, has received success in his own right. Last year, he won his first Latin Grammy last year for “F.A.M.E.”

Billboard reported that other performers set to appear at the awards show include the Jonas Brothers, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Sam Smith and a special performance from Mariah Carey.