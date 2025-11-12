54-Year-Old Day Care Worker Bites 3-Year-Old Child, CCTV Footage Exposes Her Chilling Act

Little Angels of Maypearl Day Care in Ellis County became a scene of violence against a 3-year-old child when video footage revealed 54-year-old Elisha Daniel, who worked there, biting the child’s arm. The child had allegedly bitten another kid at the Day Care center, which shockingly led to Elisha acting this way.

Maypearl Police Captain David Smith spoke to local Fox affiliate KDFW about the incident, saying, “She was very aggressive. Very angry.” Further sharing the details about the video, he narrates that she “reaches out and grabs the student by the arm, pulls him toward her, then places his arm in her mouth and at that time you can see a look of anguish or pain come across the child’s face, and you know something is not right with it.”

Smith also mentioned that the incident was reported to Child Protective Services back in October. After reviewing the case, authorities were contacted for further investigation. Maypearl Police Chief John Shelton told KDFW that the video surfaced during the investigation, which eventually led to Daniel’s arrest.

Shelton then urged parents to come forward in case any of their children had faced any kind of similar incident at the Day Care center. He said, “If anybody wants to come forth with any additional information or any other incidents, then yes, we will investigate it. But so far we just have the one current one that we’re investigating.”

Daniel’s behavior and the evidence against her led Little Angels to terminate her employment. The Day Care center confirmed the same to Law&Crime on Tuesday, saying she is no longer employed by the Day Care.

The 3-year-old’s family said that the child is traumatized after the incident and appears confused about what happened to him. They also mentioned that they do hope that their child gets justice, in whatever way possible. Presently, Elisha has been released on a $10,000 bond and is awaiting her next hearing.

The incident highlights how important it is to keep a close watch on kids going to day care centers. Parents should ensure that they are monitoring their child’s behavior and health constantly, and if there is any unusual change, that should be reported or investigated.

Day care workers should also be more patient and careful when handling children, who may naturally act out due to their age. However, it is important for the adults taking care of them to keep their cool and handle things in a calm manner. Several experts have pointed out that physical punishment, such as hitting or biting, is never an acceptable or effective way to correct behavior.

The 3-year-old kid will now have to deal with the trauma of being bitten by a lady who was supposed to take care of him. Since he’s too young to understand what happened, it is only natural that he is feeling confused and is also in pain because of the bite. It now remains to be seen what kind of punishment Elisha gets for what she did to the child.