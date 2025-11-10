Cop Runs Over 62-Year-Old Woman Already Injured in Previous Hit-and-Run — Dashcam Captures Tragic Moment

Trigger Warning: This article mentions graphic details about an accident.

Countless people lose their lives in deadly accidents all across the globe. Still, even the lawyers in this case have claimed they have not come across anything so shocking. A Virginia police department has released dash cam footage showing the moment a Fairfax County police officer accidentally ran over a 62-year-old woman who had already been struck in a separate hit-and-run accident.

Dash camera footage shows Phillips arriving at the scene. As seen in the video released by Fairfax County Police, his patrol vehicle approaches the intersection slowly. Officer Jalin Phillips responded to the scene on September 23, 2025, in the Mount Vernon area after reports that a black Mercedes had hit 62-year-old Trina Jones before fleeing.

The older woman was walking on Richmond Highway at Belford Drive around 8:30 p.m. when the car ran over her. Trina was found lying on the road moments after the accident. Realizing what had happened, Phillips immediately stopped and got out of his vehicle.

“Please do not tell me I just ran her over,” he is heard saying right after the impact. After she had been struck, she was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Reportedly, witnesses said they had urged Jones to move from the road after she was first hit. Still, she refused, insisting on waiting for the police to arrive. David Haynes of The Cochran Firm, Washington, D.C., who is representing the family of Trina Jones, said, “I don’t think, in my nearly 30 years of practicing law in this area, that I’ve ever seen anything quite like that video.” (via The Atlanta Black Star).

The family told the media outlet WJLA that her injuries from the initial hit-and-run were not life-threatening and that she was conscious when Officer Phillips arrived. The victim was reportedly alert, and it was not her fault. A Black 2016 Mercedes C-300 was involved in the initial hit-and-run, which the cops located after 5:30 p.m. in Manassas Park.

Meanwhile, the officer involved in the alleged crime is devastated and still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. “It’s a traumatic incident for him. I don’t want to compare and contrast what the Jones family is going through because that is devastating to the family, but to the young police officer, it is equally traumatic and challenging to him as well,” Police Chief Kevin Davis told the outlet.

He also said that Officer Phillips was traveling between 14 and 17 miles per hour at the time and that there was “no indication his driving was egregious.”

The officer has also confirmed that, at the time of writing this story, no official lawsuit has been filed against him by Trina Jones’ family members, but he has been placed on restricted duty while the investigation continues.

“The family was able to see the video earlier,” he said. “It was very upsetting. We’re now at the 30-day mark since the incident, the point when the county releases footage. We’ll be doing our own investigation, but frankly, the video tells the story of a preventable loss caused by those meant to protect us.”

Yet, the family’s attorney, David Haynes, said that Trina Jones’ family plans to pursue civil litigation, saying the released footage showcases how tragic the incident was and whose fault it was.

He also added that many other attorneys are reviewing the facts of the case. “We’ll be doing our own investigation, but frankly, the video tells the story of a preventable loss caused by those meant to protect us,” Hynes said.

As Trina Jones’ family mourns her death, she leaves behind four children.