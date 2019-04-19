A source close to Variety has confirmed that Nicki Minaj has parted ways with her longtime managers. She had worked with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management for the majority of her successful career, but it seems she is not working with them anymore.

The source said the decision was mutual and amicable, and there was no specific reason for the split. They also stated that Minaj does not currently have a manager.

The split had happened before Minaj’s guest appearance at Ariana Grande’s headlining Coachella set on Sunday night where performance had some sound problems.

Last year, Nicki released her fourth studio album, Queen, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the U.K. The album has so far been supported by a European arena tour titled “Nicki Wrld.” The tour was a co-joint tour with Juice WRLD. The tour was originally going to be with Future, but he pulled out due to production issues.

Her U.S. leg was canceled and Minaj stated she would postpone the dates for another time but an announcement is yet to come. However, she spoke about it on Queen Radio.

“I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it’s coming. All I’m going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y’all going to like it,” Billboard reported her saying.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Minaj released her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. The album topped the U.S. charts and went triple platinum. Her follow up record — Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded — also debuted at No. 1 two years later. In 2014, she released The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2. Her latest record, Queen, contained huge collaborations with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Foxy Brown. The lead single, “Chun-Li” peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj has over 102 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 20.5 million followers.