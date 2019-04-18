Watch SSC Napoli Vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Arsenal FC Manager Unai Emery says his club intend to press for goals despite a 2-0 first leg lead over SSC Napoli in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal decider.

Though they head into the charged atmosphere of the San Paulo in Naples with a 2-0 lead after the first leg of their quarterfinal UEFA Europa League tie, England’s Arsenal FC refuses to play defensive game against SSC Napoli, simply sitting on their lead and backing into the Europa League semifinals, the club’s first-year manager Unai Emery said on Wednesday, according to Football Italia.

The game means something more to Arsenal than to Napili, and that may give the North London club an additional advantage. With 67 points in Serie A, second-place Napoli are essentially guaranteed a return to the Champions League next season. But on the Premier League table, things look different for Arsenal, per Sky Sports, and they will try to take a step to get back to Europe’s top competition in the game that will live stream from Naples.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s SSC Napoli vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 60,200-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Thursday, April 18. That start time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Gli Azzurri vs. Gunners match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, April 19, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Three teams are bunched with two points in the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots on the Premier League table, with Arsenal in fourth — the only spot guaranteed a return trip to the Champions League. But Emery said that his team will not be shy about attacking on Thursday.

“We know 90 minutes here can be long, but we want to play this match not thinking about the first leg,” Emery said, according to the BBC. “We want to play thinking to win, thinking to score, thinking to push, thinking to stop them.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal in the first-leg match. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the SSC Napoli vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League knockout stage deciding game, access the streaming video provided by Univision Deportes, streaming through Univision Now — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Napoli vs. Arsenal Europa League clash streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second-leg clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the SSC Napoli vs. Arsenal FC match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will carry the Europa League live stream, and throughout much of Africa, Star Times World Football will stream the quarterfinal round decider live online, as will the Star Times app.

An international live stream is also scheduled to be made available via the Optus Sport Twitter account.

A list of live streaming sources for the SSC Napoli vs. Arsenal FC Europa League quarterfinal knockout phase match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.