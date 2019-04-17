Melissa Rauch Releases New Children’s Book

Actress Melissa Rauch has released a new children’s book about eating healthy.

In an exclusive interview with People, Rauch said the book, The Tales of Tofu, was special to her as a mother.

“It’s a really sweet, fun little story about a cube of tofu who has been hiding in the background and then gains confidence and makes friends by being the star of its school play, and along the way shares really fun recipes for families,” she said.

Rauch said the book, which she wrote together with House Foods America, was available for free on the company’s website. The colorful book helps children understand the importance of healthy food choices while learning about the versatility of tofu. House Foods America describes the book as a short story about socially awkward “Tofu” and his “fruity” friends as they put on a school play and find out in the process that they can be anything they want to be.

“I love reading it to my daughter,” The Big Bang Theory star said, adding that they would read the book and then cook the recipes together.

Rauch, best known for her role as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, went on to say that reading with children was a great way to introduce them to learning something new. She said that when she was teaching her daughter, Sadie, to brush her teeth, they read a book about it, which helped her to incorporate brushing into her life.

“And the same thing with this cookbook, it’s great — you follow Tofu along this journey and it’s sharing these recipes and then once we read the book, then it’s exciting to see how we can have it in our real lives,” she said.

Rauch, 38, said her daughter even helped out a bit during the making of the book by being a taste tester, adding that the toddler’s favorite recipe was the macaroni and cheese.

Speaking of parenthood, Rauch said the experience was a “constant heart explosion,” and her favorite part of being a mother was watching her daughter discover everything with fresh eyes. When asked if she would like to have more children, the actress said she would love to add more members to her family.

Until then, People reported that Rauch has a few other writing projects on tap. The actress is also slated to appear in the upcoming film Ode to Joy, with actor Martin Freeman.