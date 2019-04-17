Chewy Chips Ahoy Cookies Recalled After ‘Unexpected Solidified Ingredient’ Discovered

Customers are advised not to eat the cookies.

Some packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies sold at retailers across the country have been recalled after an “unexpected solidified ingredient” was discovered in some of the cookies.

On Tuesday, Nabisco parent Mondelēz International LLC issued a voluntary recall in the U.S. for some 13-ounce packages of the chocolate chip cookies because of the “potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient.”

Elisabeth Wenner, a spokeswoman for Mondelēz, said in an email sent Wednesday to The Washington Post that the ingredient in question was in fact the result of a cornstarch cooking mishap. Specifically, the cornstarch “did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process.”

Wenner went on to say that most consumers have not reported any adverse events.

That being said, she added that “a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury” as a result of coming into contact with the ingredient. However, it should be noted that none of the reports were immediately confirmed.

“We issued this voluntary recall as a precaution, as the safety of our consumers is our top priority,” she said.

The recalled products are 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with “best when used by” dates of September 7, 8, 14, and 15. The Universal Product Code, which is located on left top side of the package by the lift tab, is 0 44000 03223 4.

The company claimed that anyone with the recalled cookies should throw them away and not eat them.

RECALL ALERT! Chips Ahoy is issuing a voluntary recall for their 13oz packages of chewy cookies due to the potential that the product may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient." https://t.co/F7TuU8OUZM pic.twitter.com/RzTZ010uRe — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 16, 2019

No other Chips Ahoy products are being recalled at this time.

Some customers who had purchased the product expressed frustration about the timing of the recall. One Twitter user claimed his son had eaten several cookies before he made the discovery almost a month ago. Another user tweeted his father had also eaten quite a few of the cookies before learning that they had been recalled.

Consumers wishing to receive more information about the recall can contact Mondelēz at 1-844-366-1171. The number is available 24 hours a day, but consumer relations specialists are only available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm EDT.

Per the FDA website, this is not the company’s first recall. In July 2018, Mondelēz recalled Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits believing that the products included an ingredient that had been tainted with salmonella. In October 2016, the company voluntarily recalled Oreo Fudge Creme cookies because the cookies contained a milk allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.