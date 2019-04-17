Time’s 100 Most Influential People List Includes Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, And More

Time magazine just released their annual TIME 100 list, which lists the most influential and culturally significant figures. The 2019 list includes figures like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more.

Lady Gaga broke onto the music scene with “Poker Face” from her debut album “Fame,” which topped the charts 10 years ago this month, as The Inquisitr reported. She also starred in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper and performed the song “Shallow” from the movie with him at the 2019 Oscars.

Canadian Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion penned her Gaga’s blurb.

“She’s definitely one of the most inventive artists we’ve ever seen. Her artistic expression has no rules, no boundaries.”

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is known for her raw and personal songs and is the youngest artist ever signed by the Sony/ATV Music. Shawn Mendes, a Canadian Grammy-winning musician, wrote Taylor Swift’s blurb.

“Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible.”

Another addition to the list is K-pop group BTS, who have taken the music industry by storm with their positive lyrics, charitable behavior, and elaborate choreography. According to Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey, BTS’ success comes from their passion.

“For BTS, world domination is just another 8-count in the contemporary dance of life.”

Rami Malek, an Oscar-Award-winning actor, made his break in the techno-thriller show Mr. Robot and gained his Oscar win from playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Fellow actor Robert Downey Jr., who appears in the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame, believes that Malek’s success stems from his principled leadership.

“He’s understated and kind, complicated and relatable; he’s downright mercurial. Crucially, he’s a good man evolving alongside his potential. As a fan and friend, that’s what I’m particularly proud of.”

Another notable actor on the list is Mahershala Ali, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Juan in the coming-of-age drama Moonlight. Most recently, Ali appeared in the new season of HBO’s neo-noir show True Detective. According to producer and award-winning actor Octavia Spencer, Ali has been “captivating audiences” with his acting for years — he’s only begun to rack in the industry’s highest honors recently. Spencer has worked with Ali both as a producer and actor and says that his high level of skill makes even his on-the-fly acting feel like a clinic.