Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Has Feelings For Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 18, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will come clean about his feelings for Hope. The single father previously told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that he was only interested in raising his son, but it seems as if Thomas has his sights set on a particular woman. The only problem is that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is already married.

It was Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who first indicated that he would like to have Hope as part of his family. The little boy asked the blonde if she would be his mother. Although Hope declined the offer, she did tell him that she would be there for him if he needed her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Thomas has had a change of heart. His father previously warned him that Hope is a married woman. At the time, Thomas told Ridge that he had no plans for any romance. His son had just lost his mother and he was committed to making sure that Douglas was coping with the loss.

However, on Thursday’s episode, Ridge and Thomas will have a heart-to-heart. Ridge will tell Thomas about Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). They will marvel about the fact that Flo is actually part of the Logan family. She also has a connection to their own family – she is the birth mother of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly-adopted daughter, Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas). Also, Ridge will point out that Hope will be spending time with her new cousin.

At this point, Thomas will start to look uncomfortable. He will then admit that he has never gotten over Hope, per The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Thomas and Hope were once an item. He was head-over-heels in love with her and they were very happy together. In fact, he proposed to the blonde and asked her to be his wife but she rejected his offer. At the time, she said that one day, she may very well accept his proposal.

Ridge will be shocked by his son’s revelation. Although he wants his son to be happy, he cannot condone Thomas breaking up a marriage. Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are still trying to get over the death of their baby girl.

The Inquisitr reports that next week, Thomas will put his plan into action to win Hope’s heart. He starts by announcing his plans to revitalize Hope For The Future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.