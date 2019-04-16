Cast Of SyFy’s ‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning For New Show Called ‘Ghost Nation’ This Fall

It's time to hunt some ghosts again, this time casting a wider net.

For more than a decade, Jason Hawes and his team have worked to find proof of the supernatural on SyFy’s Ghost Hunters. In 2016 the show finally came to an end after 12 years, but fans have longed for The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) to return for more cases — and it’s finally happening. Later this year, The Travel Channel is bringing back some familiar faces with its new series, Ghost Nation.

Bloody-Disgusting reported that Ghost Hunters is no more, but also that there is now going to be Ghost Nation — a show with some old-school faces. Jason Hawes will again team up with Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango for this all-new series, one which will be familiar to fans as it is still going to focus on paranormal investigation.

It’s not yet known if any additional team members will be added, but as of this writing, The Travel Channel is leading the charge with the three veterans. Each week, different team members will join up with Jason, Steve, and Tango to explore locations around the nation that may be haunted.

Over the years, technology has come a long way — and there have been great advancements in the ghost hunting tools needed to examine different cases.

For 12 years, the team of TAPS appeared on Ghost Hunters and went to different locations to see if they could prove whether a location was haunted or not. As time went on, different team members would come and go, with new cases popping up all over the place on a regular basis.

Now, Ghost Nation is going to take things a step further. The team will attempt to not only prove if a place is haunted or not — but look deeper. If investigators find out that a location they’re investigating is haunted, they will then seek to find the ultimate source of what’s brought about these spirits.

Instead of knowing the history and determining if old inhabitants may be haunting a location, the team will now see if that’s who truly is there. They will use their vast knowledge and experience — along with their new technology — to try and bring a sense of peace to those who remain, and to those who have passed on.

As of this time, there is no set date for the Ghost Nation premiere on The Travel Channel. However, it has been confirmed to begin sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.