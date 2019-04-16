Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Looks Healthy & Happy As She Takes Her Dog On A Gorgeous Hike

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife, Beth Chapman, is notorious for not letting her cancer diagnosis get in the way of doing the things that she loves. As the Dog’s Most Wanted starlet shared to Twitter, this includes taking her beloved pooch, Lola, out for a hike amongst the gorgeous, sprawling Hawaiian cliffs.

For the sunny romp, Chapman wore a pair of black leggings and a matching zip-up hoodie. She covered her long platinum locks with a bedazzled hat in gray, one that also featured a pink cancer-awareness ribbon. She added a pair of baby-pink tennis shoes to the laid-back attire, and offered up a wide smile on her face as she enjoyed the day with her adorable dog — who looked just as happy to be spending the morning with his mom.

This snap is just one of several updates made by Chapman since her hospitalization last week. Chapman found herself experiencing some difficulty breathing, and was rushed to the hospital to clear almost 4 liters of fluid that had built up in her lungs. As Us Weekly shared, Chapman took to Instagram on Palm Sunday to share a glowing photo of herself looking radiant as she enjoyed a meal out with some family.

“She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter,” a source close to the Chapman family told Us Weekly.

Shortly after being released from the hospital, Chapman attended a dinner with friends — including an adorable little girl she considers her niece. The duo posed for a photo together, and Chapman shared on Instagram that seeing her family warms her heart, even more so since she’s unable to see her grandchildren as often as she would like.

Hike’d makapuu with #dukekahanahighmakamakaoflola this morning boy did that feel good to make it to the top without any problems it’s such a personal accomplishment to continue to do the things I love #notdoingthat #fuckcancer #wgna @dogsmostwanted pic.twitter.com/e6Piv7eZA7 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 16, 2019

“I can never say how much I needed her sweet lil smile and her infectious laugh. I don’t get to see my own grandkids very often so she fills a big void in my heart,” Beth shared at the time.

Chapman’s husband, the famous bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman, hasn’t left his wife’s side during her difficult health ordeal. He told Us Weekly that he continues to pray for her — although the thought of losing his partner in life gets him emotional from time to time.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time… I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it,” Dog told Us Weekly.