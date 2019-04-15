‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Opens Up About Dating ‘New Woman’ In His Life

Fans of Sister Wives know that Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri, have been on a rocky road for quite a while now. As Radar Online shared, Meri got caught up in a catfishing scandal where she fell in love with a man she met on the internet, only to find out that she had been duped by a woman posing as a suitor. Now, Kody and Meri are fighting to get their relationship back on track — and Kody has shared details about the “new woman” in his life on a recent episode of the reality series.

Kody said that despite the setback in their relationship, the couple has decided to give love another shot. They are both apparently willing to start over. They’re calling this their “new beginning,” and are hopeful for the future of not only their singular relationship — but also for the future of their extended family.

“We are dating. We literally got to a place that was nasty. We’re not doing that anymore. It’s a new date, a new girlfriend, a new person,” Kody said of the changes and the efforts that the couple has been engaging with recently.

Kody and Meri’s issues began when Kody had to divorce Meri, who is the first of his four wives. Though the couple came to the conclusion to divorce in 2014 — so that Kody could adopt his fourth wife’s children from a previous marriage — the shocking switch in marital roles left Meri feeling uneasy. This was a feeling which Meri has indicated was her motivation for seeking out affection from another source, online.

Following Meri’s indiscretion, the reality star slowly started making moves to build up a business — and her own bank account — which left her sister wives feeling like she might be making a move to exit the family. Meri runs an online LulaRoe boutique, and recently opened up Lizzie’s Heritage Inn — a bed and breakfast run in a historic home built by her great-grandparents.

“It was moving in a not a positive direction for a really long time prior to the realization. From that point he and I and everybody had to figure out what we really wanted and move forward from there,” Meri shared.

Though the family experienced some turmoil, getting Kody and Meri back to a good place in their relationship has been a top priority for the entire family. The newest wife, Robyn, even told Meri that she could not continue going on in the family unit without Meri’s support.

“One relationship erupts all the others,” Kody’s second wife, Janelle, added.