Baguette Pillow One Of Several Carb-Heavy Ways To Take Your Bread To Bed

Amazon has its share of weird products, and on Monday the online retailer’s bread-based bric-a-brac went viral after a Twitter user posted pictures of a blanket made to look resemble a burrito. And the burrito blanket is hardly the weirdest bread-based option the company has available.

Here are some of the weirder carb-based ways Amazon has made it possible for you to take bread to bed.

The Baguette Pillow

Love snuggling up to a giant, comfy pillow? Love eating a delicious French baguette? Now you can combine your two loves with this giant, baguette-shaped pillow, which can be yours for a mere $10.99.

can someone please buy me this baguette body pillow so I can say “let’s get this bread” pic.twitter.com/jfCc18jNE2 — Rego (@regoton) April 12, 2019

Amazon users brought the snark and the puns, as you might expect. One jokingly asked if it was garlic bread, to which another user jokingly replied that it’s 100 percent vampire-safe. Another facetiously complained that it doesn’t smell like bread, which he found disappointing. Another praised the product for staying nice and warm, not unlike a fresh loaf of bread, when you pull it out of the oven (NOTE: please DO NOT put a pillow in an oven; you’ll wind up with, at the very least, a burned pillow). And of course, there were the puns.

“Wheat had better check with the manufacturer first, people barley know what they’re doing yeast days.”

There were a couple of legitimate complaints as well, which didn’t come from a place of snark or pun-ishment. Mostly, shoppers complained about being misled by the size of the product, thanks to the photographer using forced perspective and a small model to make it look bigger than it actually is.

The Burrito Blanket

No bedding ensemble is complete without a blanket, and if you love grain-based foodstuffs enough to buy a baguette pillow, then why not get a burrito blanket? It can be yours for $14.87.

lmaoooo i just got home and this was inside a package addressed for me. amazing pic.twitter.com/kU4ByxAnA7 — katrina (@katreenawhh) March 28, 2019

“Do you love Mexican food so much you want to reincarnate yourself as a giant burrito? Well now you can! Behold, the Burrito Blanket! With this giant tortilla blanket you can become a taco, quesadilla, tostada, enchilada, burrito, taquito or use your imagination. Fun for 1, 2, or more people. Roll yourself up alone or with a friend for extra tasty good times..”

As it turns out, this product is, as of this writing at least, devoid of snarky comments and clever puns in the description. The Inquisitr invites you to come up with your own and liven up the product’s description.

Half-Loaf Slippers

Finally, what’s one to wear on one’s feet before snuggling up in a bed of bread products. Shoes that look like cut loaves of bread, of course, ranging in price from $17.99 to $20.99, depending on which third-party seller you use. And as you’ll see from the link below, you can save even more money if you go outside of Amazon.

When we say let's get this bread and by bread we mean a cozy pair of slippers to just do nothing all day in ????https://t.co/LjFH2QEcUE pic.twitter.com/1JickxB7P4 — Wish Shopping (@WishShopping) April 7, 2019

Unlike the previous entry in this list, the bread slippers have comments. And instead of snark and witty puns, the comments are filled mostly with complaints, almost all of them about the size. Of course, when you buy novelty clothing items meant to resemble food, a perfect fit may not be your most pressing concern.