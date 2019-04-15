Kylie Jenner Has Officially ‘Replaced’ Jordyn Woods, New BFF Announced At Coachella

The Jordyn Woods era appears to be officially over.

Everyone has been wondering where Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stand. Specifically, people are curious as to whether this former “BFF” duo would ever get past the February cheating scandal.

It’s been nearly two months since Jordyn Woods confessed to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson, on Red Table Talk. The high-profile interview now comes with collated quotes, courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar.

On Monday, Metro reported that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has moved on, as she has seemingly “replaced” Jordyn with a new sidekick — YouTube star Tana Mongeau. The two posed for a sun-drenched selfie at the annual Coachella music festival, which was posted to Mongeau’s Instagram. This came two months after the internet personality and rapper had jokingly suggested auditioning for Jordyn Woods’ “BFF” role via Twitter back in February.

“Where do i apply for the new bff position @KylieJenner,” Mongeau tweeted, per Metro.

That wasn’t the only time Mongeau had publicly commented about relating to Jenner and the goings-on within her family, as she tweeted on February 20 that she felt “so personally attacked by this Jordyn and Khloe and Kylie situation.”

“legit personal. like i know these people.”

Given the close quarters this new sensation now shares with Kylie, Tana may well be getting to know the 21-year-old billionaire on a “legit personal” level.

At 20, Tana is one year younger than Kylie. Her Coachella picture comes with a caption revisiting the concept of applying for the “BFF” role, as previously popularized by Paris Hilton. In fact, it seems to suggest a confirmation of application and a successful outcome.

Kylie herself marked her Coachella arrival via an Instagram update. It showed her with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. With a passionate kiss on the steps of a private plane, it would appear that this high-profile couple arrived in style.

Tana’s picture with Kylie has not gone unnoticed. Aside from having accumulated over 870,000 likes, it’s also been subject to a plethora of fan comments. One fan suggested Tana was “really out here applying to replace jordyn,” while a similar comment asked if the YouTuber was “replacing jordy.”

Kylie and Jordyn have not been spotted together since the February 2019 scandal broke. While Kylie has not deleted any pictures of Jordyn from her Instagram, she has not updated her feed to include Woods. The 21-year-old model and Eylure founder appears to be part of Kylie’s past, as old photos showing the two former friends serve as a reminder of the good old days. Kylie and Jordyn first appeared on Instagram together back in 2013.

As of Monday, no official “BFF” statement has been made from Kylie. For many fans, though, Tana’s Coachella update is a sign of things to come.