‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Spoilers: Jaime Causes Tension In Winterfell

Game of Thrones is officially back. The first episode of Season 8 aired on Sunday after a near two-year absence, and there was plenty of drama and big reunions.

According to Pop Culture, following the premiere episode, Game of Thrones aired a quick trailer, letting fans know what to expect in Episode 2 of Season 8, which will seemingly focus largely on Jaime Lannisters return to Winterfell.

In the clip, Jaime stands in front of Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, his brother Tyrione Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen. Jaime left his sister, Cersei, back in King’s Landing and headed North so that he could help in the fight against the white walkers.

Jaime immediately came face to face with Bran Stark, the boy he pushed from the window of the tower and paralyzed back in Season 1.

Of course it isn’t only Bran that Jaime has betrayed. He’s also turned his back on his own brother, Tyrion, and earned his nickname The Kingslayer by killing Dany’s father, the Mad King.

“When I was a child, my brother would tell me a story about the man who murdered our father, and all the things we would do to that man,” Daenerys tells Jaime in the trailer for the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, it looks like Arya Stark may be crossing a name off of her hit list in the episode. “Death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” she says to an unseen victim.

The clip also shows the people in Winterfell trying their best to prepare for the Night King and his undead army to arrive. Jon is told that the army will be in their backyard in less than a day, which doesn’t give him much time to figure out how they’ll proceed with the battle.

The outlet reports that Episode 2 will lead into Season 8’s third episode, which will give fans the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film,” and will run an extended 90-minutes.

Fans are expecting many lives to be lost in the upcoming shows, as there will be only six episode in the eighth and final season of the show.

Since the premiere episode set up some storylines, but didn’t give fans a lot of action, it seems that all of the most shocking events are yet to occur.

Fans can watch the final episodes of Game of Thrones every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on HBO.