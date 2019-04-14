Sarah Sanders Says Congress Isn’t ‘Smart Enough’ To Look At Trump’s Taxes

Sarah Sanders appeared on Fox News Sunday and she didn’t hold back on what she thought about Democratic lawmakers. The White House press secretary slammed Congress, saying that she didn’t think they were smart enough to look at Donald Trump’s tax returns if they were to get their hands on them and that they were heading down a dangerous path with their request.

“Frankly I don’t think Congress — particularly not this group of congressmen and women — are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be,” she said.

Her comments come as House Democrats formally requested six years of the President’s taxes. The House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal submitted a request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to turn over the documents by April 23 after the first deadline was missed by the White House. Trump is the first president in decades to refuse to turn over his tax documents, something that Democrats argue is necessary in order to determine if a president has any conflicts of interest.

“My guess is that most of them don’t do their own taxes and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything,” Sanders said.

If Democrats manage to get their hands on Trump’s tax returns, it is likely that they will appoint a subcommittee from Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation to go over the documents.

Sarah Sanders blows off Democrats' demand to see Trump's taxes: They're not 'smart enough' to understand themhttps://t.co/fjRHQXgU68 — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 14, 2019

On Sunday, Sanders also defended Trump’s plan to send immigrants to sanctuary cities. While speaking with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, she said that since Democrats support immigrants, they should carry the burden of hosting them, according to Politico.

“And Democrats have stated time and time again they support open borders, they support sanctuary cities,” she said. “So let’s spread out some of that burden and let’s put it in some of those other locations.”

Her comments come as a reaction to Trump’s suggestion that he has the legal right to send migrants to sanctuary cities, though it isn’t clear if that is true. On Friday, he suggested that he was looking into the idea, and while it wouldn’t be his first choice, it was an option he was leaving on the table. On Saturday, he doubled down on that stance, saying that he was certain about the legality of his proposal. He specifically called out California to “take care” of the migrants.