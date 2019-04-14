Dina Lohan & Boyfriend Call It Quits Just Before Proposal & Meeting For The First Time In Person

Dina Lohan and her longtime boyfriend Jesse Nadler have called it quits. The split comes just a week before the duo were set to meet face to face for the first time, and, according to Nadler, even possibly get engaged. Nadler told The Blast that though the two are still in communication with one another, though they’ve put their romance on hold after a spat between the two.

Nadler shared that Lohan “went off” on him about a picture he posted to social media. Allegedly, Lohan thought the photo — which was of a book — had something to do with another woman and began confronting him over it. Though Lohan apologized to Nadler, he decided he had had enough and called off their relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Nadler was gearing up to propose to Lohan when they were scheduled to meet — for the first time — next week. The plan was for the duo to drive to Carmel so Nadler could pop the question with a five-carat ring that was gifted to him by his mother. He had hoped that the ring would meet not only her approval but that of her daughter, Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, as well. If it didn’t, of course, Nadler had a backup plan.

“I have a jeweler I’ve been talking to and I’ve seen a few stones that I’ve sent to Dina. So she’s totally aware. I want her to love the stone and we can design the setting. I only want her to be happy and to know my intentions are true,” Nadler said.

The duo, who began dating a little over five years ago after meeting on Facebook, have yet to meet in person but have FaceTimed and talk to each other on the phone every day. Though the unorthodox relationship may seem out of the norm for most, Lohan told her castmates on Celebrity Big Brother that what they shared was the real deal and that their bond was very “personal” to her.

As The Blast further shared, back in February Nadler and Lohan faced some uncertainty in their relationship when Linda Scarpa, daughter of the infamous Columbo Family hitman, claimed that Nadler had been pursuing her in a similar fashion — even professing his love for her quickly as he did with Lohan.

Nadler also promised Scarpa that he’d take her out for a big Italian dinner and marry her someday, once he’s finished taking care of his ailing mother — all things he said to and promised Lohan as well.