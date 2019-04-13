‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Romantic Evening With Mystery Man

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Matthews just might have a new man in her life. As Us Weekly shared, the reality starlet enjoyed a romantic dinner with a gentleman, whose identity remains a mystery, and shared the snap of the two of them enjoying an evening together to her Instagram story.

In the photo, Farley showed off the delicious looking plates of food the two were chowing down on. The duo appeared to be enjoying steak, a flatbread, and some salmon while sipping on some red wine together. Though Farley’s date is not exactly visible in the picture, it’s clear that aside from Farley’s manicured hand, the other glass of wine belongs to a male.

The two enjoyed their meal on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous boat dock, with colorful buildings in the background. In a video clip posted by Farley to her Instagram story as well, the two sat on the same balcony the following morning to enjoy breakfast together, which included pancakes, bagels, and fresh fruit.

According to Us, a rep for the Jersey native said that Farley’s trying to move on with her life while she and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, continue to work through their divorce proceedings.

“JWoww has moved on and is happy,” the rep shared.

Farley’s happiness and alleged new man might have given her the courage to spend quality time with Mathews and their two children, Meilani and Greyson, as a family. As The Inquisitr previously shared, both Farley and Mathews shared a fun day out with their kids last weekend, taking them on a train ride to meet the Easter bunny and collect Easter eggs. The two weren’t shy in showing each other off on social media and revealing the effort they were making to remain a united front for their children.

Though fans of the couple might have been hoping for a romantic reunion between the two, a source close to Farley told Us that the estranged couple is trying to co-parent as best as they can for the sake of their kids. As they have spent the last few months in a back and forth battle — each accusing the other of verbal and physical abuse — the outing was a refreshing change for fans who not only love Farley and Mathews but their kids who’ve they’ve seen grow up on social media, as well.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first. She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life,” the insider added.